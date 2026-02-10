25-year-old delivery executive killed as auto-rickshaw rams into his scooter in Noida

Noida:A 25-year-old delivery executive died after an auto-rickshaw, trying to avoid a reversing SUV, crashed into him in Noida’s Sector 62 on Monday morning, police said, adding that both the auto rickshaw and SUV drivers have been taken into custody. The incident occurred on Monday, around 9.50 am, when Gulam was riding his electric scooter for a delivery from a quick e-commerce store. An auto-rickshaw was approaching from the opposite side in C block of sector 62, when a Kia Sonet suddenly reversed from the service lane to the main road, said police. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Gulam (single name), worked for a quick e-commerce company. He was originally from Farrukhabad and was living at his brother-in-law’s residence in Khoda, Ghaziabad, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday, around 9.50 am, when Gulam was riding his electric scooter for a delivery from a quick e-commerce store. An auto-rickshaw was approaching from the opposite side in C block of sector 62, when a Kia Sonet suddenly reversed from the service lane to the main road.

“The auto-rickshaw driver lost control and crashed on its right side, where the delivery executive was passing,” said a police officer.

The auto’s broken windshield struck Gulam’s neck, causing severe bleeding. He fell unconscious on the road, added police.

Police received information about the incident from locals. A team from sector 58 police station rushed Gulam to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

A purported video of the incident showed locals trying to stop the auto-rickshaw driver and Gulam lying in a pool of blood, barely 100-200 metres away from the e-commerce store.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Mohammad Islam, Gulam’s brother-in-law and an advocate, told HT, “It was a very unfortunate incident. Gulam had come to work here around six months ago. Following his routine, he left home for work on Monday around 7.30 am. Around 10 am, we received a call from the hospital about his death.”

Gulam is survived by his parents, five sisters, and four brothers. He was the third among the siblings. “As the legal procedure is delayed, we are waiting for the post-mortem. We will file a complaint after conducting last rites,” added Islam.

Amit Tomar, station house officer (SHO), sector 58 said, “The auto and SUV drivers are in custody and a case will be registered after receiving complaint from the victim’s family members. Further investigation is underway.”