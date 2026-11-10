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25-yr-old killed during brawl at park in Noida

Noida: A 25-year-old man died, and his friend sustained injuries after a fight broke out between two groups of men at a park near Naya Bans village in Noida Sector 15’s Phase 1 area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 07:39:30 IST
By Asmita Seth
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Noida: A 25-year-old man died, and his friend sustained injuries after a fight broke out between two groups of men at a park near Naya Bans village in Noida Sector 15’s Phase 1 area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Amit (single name), was at the park near his home with his friends. (Representational image)
The victim, identified as Amit (single name), was at the park near his home with his friends. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Amit (single name), was at the park near his home with his friends Shivam, Yashpal, Akash and Vinod -- all in the 20s and residents of the village.

“The incident took place around 2am when the group was leaving the park on a scooter. The scooter allegedly brushed against the foot of a man who was celebrating his friend’s birthday at the park with his associates. This led to an argument between the two groups and soon escalated into a fight,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

During the fight, Amit and Shivam sustained serious head injuries. Their friends rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Amit dead, said police.

Police officials said that the two groups were familiar to each other but there was no prior enmity between them.

“Both groups knew each other and were residents of Naya Bans village. Following a complaint by Amit’s family, we registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” ADCP Mishra said.

Police have completed the inquest proceedings and sent Amit’s body for a post-mortem examination. Four teams have been formed to trace and arrest the suspects. Further investigation is under way, said officials.

 
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