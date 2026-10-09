29-year-old man dies after jumping into drain near Noida Sector 81 metro station

Noida:A 29-year-old man died after allegedly jumping into the Kundli drain near the Sector 81 metro station following an argument with his wife over alcohol consumption on Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, the deceased was a resident of Jainpura village in Jalesar, Etah district and was living in Harola, Noida. (Representative photo)

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The rescue operation lasted nearly seven hours before the man’s body was recovered in the early hours of Thursday, officials added.

According to police, the deceased was a resident of Jainpura village in Jalesar, Etah district and was living in Harola, Noida. The couple had come to the area to visit relatives.

The incident was reported to the Sector 39 police station at around 10pm. Police, fire service personnel and rescue teams reached the spot and began the search, officials said.

“On Wednesday, the Sector 39 police station received information that a man had jumped into a drain near the Sector 81 metro station. A search operation was immediately launched by the local police, the fire service unit and the NDRF unit, resulting in the recovery of the deceased’s body. The wife said she had an argument with her husband over his alcohol consumption. Following this, he jumped into the drain in anger,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

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{{^usCountry}} “State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units were also dispatched to the location and a search operation was underway,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units were also dispatched to the location and a search operation was underway,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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A Noida Authority official said the Kundli drain is around six feet deep and can become deeper during the monsoon. Barriers have been installed along the drain, but the section where the man allegedly jumped was under construction, the official said.

Police conducted an inquest and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. No case had been registered so far and investigation is underway, they added.