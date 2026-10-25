3 held in Loni for murdering 22-year-old over ‘stalking’

Three people, including a minor, were held on Saturday for the alleged murder of a 22-year-old man in Loni on Thursday, police said.

An FIR was registered against four people under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) at the Loni police station (Photo for representation)

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sonu Khan. The accused allegedly told police Khan was stalking the sister of the prime suspect while she would go to her college. This infuriated her brother, who is currently on the run, police said.

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On October 22, three men on a bike shot Khan dead when he was having snacks in a market on Chirodi-Banthla Road. “Two shots were fired at him, leading to his death. Police have arrested two suspects, aged 20 and 23, and took into custody a minor boy aged 16. Police held them in the Khadkhadi underpass area. The prime suspect, aged 21, and his accomplice, aged 22, are absconding. The two arrested suspects told police that Khan was stalking the sister of the prime suspect for about two months when she would go to attend her college for her MBA course,” Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (rural zone), said.

Officials said the prime accused and Khan had a fight regarding the matter about two weeks ago.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, Khan did not mend his ways. So, the suspect planned to kill him and arranged two country-made weapons for ₹10,000 about a week ago. On the day of the incident, the minor was riding the bike and the two pillion riders fired shots at the victim. The 20-year-old arrested suspect provided his bike for the task, while the 23-year-old arrested suspect called the victim to his shop for having snacks as part of the plan,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, Khan did not mend his ways. So, the suspect planned to kill him and arranged two country-made weapons for ₹10,000 about a week ago. On the day of the incident, the minor was riding the bike and the two pillion riders fired shots at the victim. The 20-year-old arrested suspect provided his bike for the task, while the 23-year-old arrested suspect called the victim to his shop for having snacks as part of the plan,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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On the basis of a complaint filed by Khan’s brother, an FIR was registered against four people under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) at Loni police station.

The DCP said police teams are trying to trace the absconding suspects.