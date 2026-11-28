Three members of a family, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed and a woman was seriously injured after their car rammed into a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district in the early hours of Saturday.

The family was returning to Azamgarh from Delhi after the woman underwent cancer treatment when the accident occurred on the Ganga Expressway. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident took place under the Bahjoi police station area, about 8 km from the district headquarters. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the Maruti WagonR was completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside. The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Ajay Kumar (40), his 11-year-old son Piyush and his brother-in-law Rajkumar (30), all residents of Azamgarh. Ajay’s wife, Shailesh Kumari (38), sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

According to police, a bottle of liquor was recovered from the car. Investigators are examining two possible angles — whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or had dozed off while driving. The driver-side portion of the vehicle remained relatively intact, while the other occupants bore the brunt of the collision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shailesh told police that she had been undergoing cancer treatment in Delhi and had visited the city for medical consultation. The family had hired the car in Delhi and left for their hometown in Azamgarh around 5 pm on Friday. Her husband, son and brother were accompanying her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shailesh told police that she had been undergoing cancer treatment in Delhi and had visited the city for medical consultation. The family had hired the car in Delhi and left for their hometown in Azamgarh around 5 pm on Friday. Her husband, son and brother were accompanying her. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She said all four occupants were asleep when the accident occurred and that she could not explain how the collision took place. She also told investigators that her husband had the driver’s details.

Ajay worked as a mason and specialised in constructing large water tanks, while Rajkumar ran a computer-related business. Piyush was Ajay and Shailesh’s only child.

The Sambhal police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after the necessary inquest proceedings were completed. The injured woman was shifted to hospital for treatment, and further legal proceedings are underway.