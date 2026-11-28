Three members of a family, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed and a woman was seriously injured after their car rammed into a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district in the early hours of Saturday.
The accident took place under the Bahjoi police station area, about 8 km from the district headquarters. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the Maruti WagonR was completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside. The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene after the crash.
The deceased were identified as Ajay Kumar (40), his 11-year-old son Piyush and his brother-in-law Rajkumar (30), all residents of Azamgarh. Ajay’s wife, Shailesh Kumari (38), sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.
According to police, a bottle of liquor was recovered from the car. Investigators are examining two possible angles — whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or had dozed off while driving. The driver-side portion of the vehicle remained relatively intact, while the other occupants bore the brunt of the collision.
Shailesh told police that she had been undergoing cancer treatment in Delhi and had visited the city for medical consultation. The family had hired the car in Delhi and left for their hometown in Azamgarh around 5 pm on Friday. Her husband, son and brother were accompanying her.{{/usCountry}}
Shailesh told police that she had been undergoing cancer treatment in Delhi and had visited the city for medical consultation. The family had hired the car in Delhi and left for their hometown in Azamgarh around 5 pm on Friday. Her husband, son and brother were accompanying her.{{/usCountry}}
She said all four occupants were asleep when the accident occurred and that she could not explain how the collision took place. She also told investigators that her husband had the driver’s details.
Ajay worked as a mason and specialised in constructing large water tanks, while Rajkumar ran a computer-related business. Piyush was Ajay and Shailesh’s only child.
The Sambhal police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after the necessary inquest proceedings were completed. The injured woman was shifted to hospital for treatment, and further legal proceedings are underway.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.
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