3-year-old falls from to death from 12th floor in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 3-year-old child died after falling from the 12th-floor balcony of a residential apartment at Gaur City-1 in Greater Noida on Friday evening, police said. Police said no case has been registered as the incident appears accidental (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the child was playing and looking for a guardian when he fell from the balcony, sustaining critical injuries that led to his death. Local residents and security guards in the society rushed the child to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

They added that no case has been registered as the incident appears accidental. “It was accidental. The child was asleep, and the guardian had stepped out briefly for some work. After waking up, the child began looking for the guardian, dragged a chair to the balcony to climb up and look outside, lost balance, and fell. The family declined an autopsy,” said KG Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh.

“Residents and security guards rushed the child to a nearby hospital, but he had succumbed to injuries by then. He was declared dead at the hospital,” said Raj C Sen, a resident of the society. He added that residents informed the police, following which inquiries began.

The family, originally from Ranaghat in West Bengal, moved to Greater Noida about a year ago. The child’s father, in his early 30s, works as a civil engineer. The couple also has a six-year-old son.