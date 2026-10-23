Activists cry foul over tree felling at Noida Biodiversity Park

Noida: Environment activists have raised concerns over the felling of trees at Noida’s Biodiversity Park for a proposed deer park, alleging that the number of trees cut may exceed the scope of the permission granted. The forest department officials said they have ordered an investigation into the complaint, with officials saying action will follow if any violation is found.

Forest officials said they have ordered a probe and action will follow if any violation is found (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a letter dated October 6, seen by HT, the Noida authority’s horticulture department listed 200 trees proposed for felling and 331 trees and plants for transplantation as part of the project, including work on a boundary wall and an animal shelter.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The letter provides species-wise details and measurements of trees covered by the proposed exercise. Photographs from the site show felled trees and branches of varying thickness. Species believed to be present in the area include neem, peepal, sheesham, kikar, eucalyptus and teak, among others. However, the exact species and measurements of the felled trees could not be independently verified. Nor could the actual number of trees cut or compliance with the permissions be independently established.

Environmental activist Vikrant Tongad, who raised concerns over the tree felling, sought copies of permissions and no-objection certificates from the forest and horticulture departments, along with details of measures being taken to protect the existing green cover.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The authorities need to make the details of the project, the permissions obtained for tree felling, and the steps being taken to protect the park’s trees public. At a time when Noida is struggling with air pollution, the removal of trees from an established green space raises environmental concerns,” Tongad said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The authorities need to make the details of the project, the permissions obtained for tree felling, and the steps being taken to protect the park’s trees public. At a time when Noida is struggling with air pollution, the removal of trees from an established green space raises environmental concerns,” Tongad said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said a formal complaint was being prepared for submission. However, Tongad did not specifically allege that the approved limits had been exceeded.

Rajni Kant, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, confirmed that permission for tree felling had been granted for the project, but said the allegation of possible violations was being investigated.

“The tree felling request for the proposed project has been approved. However, following a complaint alleging that some trees may have been felled beyond the scope of the permission granted, we are getting the matter investigated. If any violation is found, action will be taken as per the rules,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposed deer park is being developed over 30 acres within the 75-acre Biodiversity Park, Noida authority officials had said in June.

Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture) at the Noida authority, had told HT in June that work on the enclosures had begun, followed by plans for a pathway, reception, ticket counters and a veterinary clinic. The authority had set a target of opening the park by the end of December.

Officials had said deer would be sourced from zoos in Lucknow, Delhi, Assam, Kanpur and Mysuru. Some rescued deer from the Noida airport area would also be relocated to the park.