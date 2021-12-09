Authority starts construction work on new office in Greater Noida West

Heeding the numerous pleas of residents, the Greater Noida authority on Tuesday started the construction work on a new administrative office that will be dedicated to citizens of newly built group housing complexes in Greater Noida West (earlier known as Noida Extension).

Chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan and additional chief executive officer Deep Chand laid the foundation stone for the new office building in Sector Tech Zone-IV area. The new office will be built within six months, at a budget of ₹2.5 crore on a 1,200 square metre area, and will have the offices of CEO, ACEO and other supporting staff. The CEO will be present at this office two days a week and at the main office in Knowledge Park-IV for the remaining days.

This new office will cater to the at least 30 lakh strong population in times to come as Greater Noida West is home to at least 4 lakh housing units, spread over an area of around 5,000 hectares. It is fast emerging as a destination for middle-class homebuyers, as per realty experts and builder groups. Around 20% of units are occupied and residents of these units have been demanding a dedicated office nearby as the main office of the authority in Knowledge Park-IV is around 20km from their area, making it rather difficult for citizens to approach the authority with civic or property related issues.

“This office will immensely benefit residents of Greater Noida West as they do not need to travel to the main office. They may get their issues and grievances resolved at the new office more conveniently,” said Chand.

The Greater Noida authority, in July this year, opened an additional administrative office at a government school, Balak Inter College, in Greater Noida West for the ease of residents and property buyers, but he need was felt for a permanent office.

The UP government, in 1992, established Greater Noida on 38,000 hectares of agricultural land and divided it into two parts — Greater Noida West and Greater Noida East. The main administrative office, in Knowledge Park-IV, is located in Greater Noida East. Residents and property owners of Greater Noida West have been demanding an office in their area as well.

“We have been demanding a separate office in Greater Noida West as travelling to the main office, even for small civic issues, is difficult for citizens. Once the new office comes up, we can easily meet officials and get our issues resolved,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension flat owners welfare associations.