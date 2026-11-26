NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday announced that it will renovate the Botanical Garden bus terminal in Sector 38A with facade lighting, digital display screens, and electric vehicle charging stations, officials said.

The authority has decided to revamp the terminal to deliver better ease and service to users,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida authority. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo) more less

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“The terminal is a major public transport hub connecting Noida with Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Jewar and Delhi. Keeping the demand in view, the authority has decided to revamp the terminal to deliver better ease and service to users,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

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Botanical Garden, which serves around 270,000 commuters daily, is an interchange between the Delhi Metro’s Blue and Magenta lines and among Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) busiest stations, officials said.

A fleet of 100 electric buses, including 10 double-decker buses, operates on five routes connecting Botanical Garden with Kisan Chowk and Ek Murti in Greater Noida West, Noida International Airport in Jewar, Sector 62, Surajpur Collectorate and Ghaziabad. The proposed charging infrastructure is expected to support the expansion of the electric bus fleet in the coming years, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} A Noida authority official said four 240-kW DC fast-charging stations, each equipped with dual charging connectors, smart charging provisions and remote monitoring facilities, would be installed at the terminal, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Noida authority official said four 240-kW DC fast-charging stations, each equipped with dual charging connectors, smart charging provisions and remote monitoring facilities, would be installed at the terminal, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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“The terminal will also get extensive architectural lighting, including facade lights, LED strips, decorative poles and high-mast lights,” Karunesh said.

The plan also includes two LED video walls, each measuring 5 metres by 3 metres, which will display passenger information, videos, live feeds and multilingual content. A public address system with weatherproof outdoor speakers is also planned, officials said.

A tender worth ₹9.45 crore for electrical work was issued on November 19, with bids invited until December 3. This tender is separate from the ₹20 crore budget set aside for civil works, officials said.

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The civil works plan includes 26 bus platforms, a passenger waiting area, a food court, an auto drop-off point, CCTV cameras and a police outpost. The authority also plans to construct two toilet blocks, a modern ticketing counter and kiosks to improve passenger convenience. The project will be completed 18 months after the work begins, said officials.