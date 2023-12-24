Caught on camera: Two arrested for risky car stunt in Greater Noida market

A widely circulated video showing a car performing a risky stunt in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has prompted police intervention. Two accused have been arrested, and a motorcycle along with a car has been seized in connection with the incident. The white car seen in the video appears to lack a visible number plate. (X/@WasimPathan99)

The 11-second footage shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user on Friday captured a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a motorcycle performing dangerous maneouvers in the Alpha 2 main market area, with numerous bystanders and local vendors present.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The white car seen in the video appears to lack a visible number plate. However, a picture of the car was later shared by the police after it was seized and kept at the police station.

“In the market of Sector Alpha 2, car riders were seen doing stunts with their cars in the middle of the market, people shopping in the nearby market got scared, motorcycle and car riders create ruckus every day. PS-Beta 2,” the user wrote sharing the video.

The user tagged the official handles of Noida Police and the deputy commissioner of police Greater Noida.

The police commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar's official X account acknowledged the incident and confirmed the arrest of two individuals. Additionally, they reported the seizure of the involved vehicles. “In the said case, station in-charge Beta-2 (Mob-8595902541) has been directed to investigate and take necessary action,” the police department said in an initial response.

“Necessary action is being taken by Police Station Beta-2 by arresting two accused who did stunts with a motorcycle and a Swift car in the market and both the vehicles have been seized by the police,” police further said.

In September, Gautam Budh Nagar police levied a fine of ₹37,500 on a car owner following the circulation of a viral video showing a man executing stunts on the car's bonnet. This incident occurred outside the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate’s office in the Surajpur area, as confirmed by the police.

In another similar incident that took place in August, a video depicted two people riding on a moving WagonR vehicle in Noida. Upon identifying the vehicle's participation, the police issued an e-challan worth ₹23,500 through the integrated security and traffic management system.

In August this year, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police initiated efforts to identify individuals involved in performing stunt driving. These acts are frequently executed to produce social media content, with the intent to amass followers and engagement. Upon being informed about such violations through social media or alternate channels, the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS) police issue online fines after verifying the authenticity of the videos.