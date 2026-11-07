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Census 2027: GB Nagar residents can submit household details till Nov 30

GREATER NOIDA: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar can submit their household details online for Census 2027 from November 16 to 30

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 07:42:20 IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar can submit their household details online for Census 2027 from November 16 to 30. The district administration plans to set up help desks across residential societies, urban wards and villages to assist residents, said officials.

Census 2027: GB Nagar residents can submit household details till Nov 30
Census 2027: GB Nagar residents can submit household details till Nov 30

After submitting details, residents will receive a self-enumeration ID (SE-ID), which they must share with census enumerators during the subsequent house-to-house visit.

The administration plans to deploy enumerators and supervisors at help desks in every ward, revenue village and residential society. They will help residents who are unfamiliar with the online process or face technical difficulties, added officials.

“We want to make the process accessible to every household and want residents to participate rather than wait for the enumerator’s visit,” said Medha Roopam, district magistrate, in a statement.

Officials said residents must preserve their SE-IDs so that enumerators can retrieve and verify their submitted details. They will also be encouraged to display their SE-ID slips or write the number near their main entrances.

“We are reaching out to institutions and community groups to ensure that no section of the population is left out,” Roopam added.

Residential welfare associations, colleges, government institutions, trade organisations and community groups will take part in the awareness campaign.

Schools and colleges have been asked to hold essay-writing, poster-making and painting competitions on November 14, Children’s Day. Awareness drives will also use local media, social media and announcements through municipal waste collection vehicles, added officials.

The self-enumeration facility will remain open until November 30, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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