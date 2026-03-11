Child PGI Noida to anchor UP govt’s paediatric care network

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has plans to create a state-wide virtual knowledge network to strengthen paediatric super-speciality care, with the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida set to anchor the initiative, officials said on Tuesday. Health officials said the move comes amid concerns over disparities in access to advanced paediatric care in several districts, where services such as paediatric oncology, neonatology and intensive care remain limited. (HT Photo)

The programme will adopt the evidence-based ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) model that connects specialists with doctors across institutions via virtual sessions to improve treatment outcomes and bridge gaps in access to advanced care, said official.

The initiative aims to link PGICH with medical colleges and healthcare institutions across the state, enabling doctors in peripheral centres to consult experts and upgrade clinical skills, they added.

“Under the proposed framework, regular virtual sessions will be organised for case-based discussions, mentorship and collaborative problem-solving. The programme is expected to cover multiple departments involved in paediatric superspeciality services, including paediatric hematology-oncology, neonatal care, infectious diseases, paediatric surgery and intensive care,” said Child PGI Noida director Dr Arun Kumar Singh in a statement.

According to officials, the model will enhance access to expert-led case discussions and help build competencies among doctors working in specialised fields.

It will also promote uniform, evidence-based clinical protocols across institutions and streamline referral pathways so that critically ill children can be directed to appropriate facilities without delay, they added.

Authorities said the initiative will support capacity building of medical professionals and help standardise paediatric care delivery across the state’s healthcare network.

Officials said implementation planning for the state-level ECHO network is underway and the programme is expected to be launched soon.