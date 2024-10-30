Delhi Police head constable assaulted in Greater Noida, six booked for attempt to murder

A 45-year-old Delhi Police head constable was assaulted allegedly by a group of people over an old rivalry in Greater Noida’s Dadri locality on Monday, said police on Wednesday, adding that a case under relevant sections of attempt to murder was registered against four identified and two unidentified suspects at Dadri police station on Wednesday. A case under relevant sections of attempt to murder was registered against four identified and two unidentified suspects at Dadri police station on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Police said the complainant, Sudhir Chand Bhati, 45, a resident of Nayi Basti village in Dadri, Greater Noida, is posted as a head constable at DCP East Office in Delhi Police. He is also a retired army personnel.

In his complaint to police, Bhati said, “On Monday around 11.30pm, when I was going to my agricultural fields in Dadri my SUV, suspects Ankit, Devendra, Vikal, and Mohit, who all go by single names, and two unidentified suspects stopped me.”

“As I spotted the suspects carrying rods, I tried to call the police, but they started hitting my car. When I tried to escape through the opposite door, suspect Ankit fired at me, but I escaped the bullet. During the next round of firing, his gun malfunctioned, and then they assaulted me using rods and sticks,” he said in his complaint.

After the assault, when Bhati fell unconscious, the suspects left him bleeding at the spot and fled. “During the investigation, it came to fore that Bhati and the suspects have been in a dispute since 2020. It was over this rivalry that he was stopped and assaulted,” said Amit Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Bhati’s brother was accused of murder, but after investigation, he got a clean chit, and his name was also withdrawn from the charge-sheet. Since the case of his brother, the relationship between Bhati and the suspects was not good,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

ACP Singh said, “Bhati sustained injuries to his head and hand. He is out of danger, and on his complaint, a case under sections 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 131 (punishment for assault), 109 (attempt to murder), and 324(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Dadri police station on Wednesday, and efforts are underway to nab the suspects.”