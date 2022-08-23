Educated log toh humein kuch samajhte hi nahin hain, rue NCR security guards
In the wake of an incident wherein a woman manhandled a security personnel, we speak to guards about their daily struggles on the job. How much does a guard earn?Most security guards in gated communities across Delhi-NCR work a 12-hour shift and earn a starting salary of ₹10,000. They share that they are frequently on the receiving end of misbehaviour, and that salaries are often delayed. Some guards also work 24 hours. How much does a guard earn?
On Sunday, a video of a Noida resident assaulting the security guard of her posh housing society went viral, sparking a social media frenzy with the hashtag #Noidawoman. The woman in question was identified as Bhaavya Roy, an advocate by profession, who verbally abused the security guard and made several lewd gestures, including repeatedly grabbing the guard’s collar. Though the accused woman has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, security personnel of gated communities say that this is a regular occurrence and they only tolerate the insults because they have to earn their livelihood.
Jeetu, who has been a security guard for 11 years at a society in Noida, shares, “Aisi situation kayi baar aati hai. Guard hain na, duty toh karni hai. Inn incidents ko dekh ke manobal bhi girta hai. Residential area mein kayi tareeke ke mind hote hai [different personalities] unke saath rehte rehte samajh aa jata hai unka mind kya keh raha hai, innse kaise baat karni hai. Hum log toh choti-moti naukri karne wale log hain toh humein hi apni galti nah hote hue bhi jhukna padta hai. Humein chup rehna padta hai, kyunki hum ₹15,000 mein naukri karte hai.”
Another guard, Vikram, who earns ₹12,500 per month, rues, “Educated log security guard ko kuch samajhte hi nahin hain. Balki hum hi safety provide karte hai society mein. Humare saath us tarah se behaviour nahin hota hai jaise hona chahiye.” Dharmendra, from a gated society in Noida, says residents being impatient in opening gates happens quite often: “Koi aata hai, toh hum poochte hain, kisse milna hai, kaha se aaye ho. Yehi sab pooch ke, phir flat mein phone karte hai. Kayi log badtameezi karte hain. Jaldi karo, gate kholo nahin toh main supervisor ko bolta hoon. Phir main supervisor pe chor deta hoon. Jo RWA ke log hain woh dekhte hain kya karna hain.”
On condition of anonymity, a security supervisor in Noida says he encounters similar situations or people quite a few times during his 12-hour shift. “Inka nazar ka tareeka bahut galat hota hai. Apni duty ke liye sunna padta hai. Par saare log aise nahin hote hain. Din mein 12 ghante duty mein koi na koi aisa aa hi jaata hai. Ho sakta hai woh kisi samasya mein ho isliye humpe bhadaas nikaal raha ho. Hum log woh soch ke mind nahin karte,” he shares.
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
-
