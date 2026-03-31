Eight flights in Hindon civil airport’s summer schedule starting April 1

The summer schedule for Hindon civil airport effective April 1 will see a reduction in flight operations, with eight scheduled flights compared to 13 during the winter period applicable until March 31, Airport Authority of India officials said on Monday. Officials said the incoming and outgoing aircraft need more parking bays at Hindon to improve takeoff and landing activities. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“During the summer schedule, we have eight flights scheduled for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Adampur, Nanded, and Kishangarh,” said an official aware of the matter. The official added that the reduced number of flights in the summer schedule resulted from one airline stopping operations at Hindon and another airline reducing one of its twin routes.

Officials said the incoming and outgoing aircraft need more parking bays at Hindon to improve takeoff and landing activities.

“At present, we have two parking bays available. To improve the turnaround time, we are trying to secure six bays from the Indian Air Force, which owns the airport. Discussions for this are underway at different levels. We are also expecting land to be finalised soon for major expansion of the civil airport. A short-term project for expansion of the terminal building is already underway, and other facilities have also been added to improve passenger experience,” Chilka Mahesh, director of the Hindon civil airport, told HT.

Officials added that the civil airport recently added a WiFi facility and a library for passengers, while a food court is expected to begin operations in the next 15-20 days. The airport terminal also has facilities for passengers to book cabs and bikes through aggregators, these can be booked online as well as physically at the terminal, they added.

The civil airport, which uses the runway of the Indian Air Force base at Hindon, began operations in October, 2019.