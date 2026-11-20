Ghaziabad: A fire broke out on the eighth-storey-located flat of a multi-storey high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara area on Thursday afternoon and soon spread to the ninth floor on Thursday afternoon, the Ghaziabad fire department officials said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire department was alerted about the blaze at the JKG Heights high-rise at around 1pm and it took around 35-40 minutes to extinguish it. There were no occupants in both the flats. (HT Photos)

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Fire department was alerted about the blaze at a nine-storey tower at the JKG Heights high-rise at around 1pm and it took around 35-40 minutes to extinguish it. There were no occupants in both the flats, they said.

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“Our visiting teams found a flat on the eighth floor on fire. It had also engulfed a flat on the ninth storey just above it. A hydraulic platform and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The teams broke the gates of the two flats and took up firefighting measures. Help was also taken from the high-rise’s firefighting equipment before the fire could be finally doused,” Chief fire officer (CFO) Saurabh Kumar Singh said.

Officials said thick smoke along with flames emerging from the flats caused panic among other residents of the high-rise.

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{{^usCountry}} “The fire damaged some household items but no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short-circuit,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fire damaged some household items but no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short-circuit,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}