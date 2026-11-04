Fire breaks out at Ghaziabad’s Tronica City factory, six fire tenders deployed

A fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City early on Wednesday, prompting the fire department to deploy six fire tenders to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 7.30am, and no injuries or casualties were reported, officials said.

A call was received around 4.24am on Wednesday, and three fire tenders were initially dispatched to the spot.

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The officials said that the building housed cardboard manufacturing operations on the ground floor, while the first floor was used for the manufacturing of car perfumes, etc.

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A call was received around 4.24am on Wednesday, and three fire tenders were initially dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the personnel found that the fire had spread across the entire area on the first floor of the building, and some staff of the factory were trying to extinguish the fire with the fire-fighting system installed in the factory. The firemen started firefighting works from the adjacent buildings. Three more fire tenders were sent to the spot too,” chief fire officer Saurabh Kumar Singh said.

Officials said that the three additional fire tenders were sent from Vaishali, Sahibabad, and Khekra in Baghpat, and the fire was doused by 7.30am.

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{{^usCountry}} “There was no injury or any loss of life during the incident. The exact cause of the fire is still not known, and it will be inquired into,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There was no injury or any loss of life during the incident. The exact cause of the fire is still not known, and it will be inquired into,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}