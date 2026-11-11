Fire erupts at garment factory in Sec 61; two rescued

Noida: A fire broke out at a garment manufacturing unit on the second floor of a multi-storey industrial building in Noida’s Sector 61 late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday, adding that no casualties were reported.

While the chief fire officer said that the exact cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, police officials said a short-circuit was suspected to have triggered the fire. (HT Photo)

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According to fire officials, it took eight fire tenders to fully extinguished the blaze after 30 minutes of firefighting. Two people, aged 41 and 26, who were sleeping on the first floor, were safely evacuated by emergency response teams.

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“We received information through Dial 112 from the control room at 11.46 pm about a fire at a factory building in Sector 61’s A block, with reports of people trapped inside. Our vehicles, reached the spot within five to seven minutes,” said Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

While Kumar said that the exact cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, police officials said a short-circuit was suspected to have triggered the fire.

The building houses a courier company on the ground floor, an office on the first floor, and a garment manufacturing unit on the second floor, said officials.