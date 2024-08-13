Four flee with 3 lakh cash from Noida home

Four unidentified men allegedly barged into the home of a 45-year-old man in Mohiyapur village in Sector 142, Noida, on Sunday around 1am and made off with ₹3 lakh cash and gold ornaments after holding the family at gunpoint, said police on Monday The home is located in an isolated area in Mohiyapur village and did not have gates. the suspects barged into the house through the main entrance, police said. (HT Photo)

On the man’s complaint, Noida police registered a robbery case on Monday, said senior officers.

Police said complainant Umesh Lohiya, lives with his parents, wife, and three children in Mohiyapur village in Sector 142 and runs a dairy near his home.

“Lohiya said around 1am on Sunday, four unidentified men barged into his home while he and his family were asleep and robbed them of ₹3 lakh cash and gold ornaments after holding them at knife and gunpoint,” said Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

ACP Shukla said within 40 minutes of the alleged incident, the matter was reported to police on their emergency helpline number 112.

A police team rushed to the spot and registered a case under Section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 142 police station on Lohiya’s complaint.

“Multiple teams have been formed to nab the suspects,” said Shukla.

Police said they visited Lohiya at his home and found that it was located in an isolated area in Mohiyapur village and did not have gates. The suspects barged into the house through the main entrance, said police.