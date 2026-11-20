NOIDA: Thirteen children with transfusion-dependent thalassemia have undergone bone marrow transplants after free donor-compatibility testing at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida helped identify suitable family donors.

The tests, which cost around ₹8,000 per person, are offered for free to help families explore stem cell transplantation, said officials. (HT Archive)

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The institute’s department of paediatric hematology-oncology, in collaboration with Thalassemics India, has arranged human leukocyte antigen (HLA) tests for 123 patients and their family members.

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The tests, which cost around ₹8,000 per person, are offered for free to help families explore stem cell transplantation, said officials.

“Identifying a suitable family donor is an important step towards curative treatment for children with transfusion-dependent thalassemia. We want to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent families from exploring this option,” said Dr Nita Radhakrishnan, additional professor and head of paediatric hematology-oncology at PGICH.

HLA typing checks whether a potential donor is compatible with a patient before a stem cell transplant. Several family members may need testing, adding to the cost for families already managing regular blood transfusions and ongoing medical care.

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{{^usCountry}} The testing camps are held at PGICH once every three months to help families find out whether a compatible donor may be available and understand their treatment options. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The testing camps are held at PGICH once every three months to help families find out whether a compatible donor may be available and understand their treatment options. {{/usCountry}}

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“Early evaluation and timely identification of a compatible donor are important for families considering transplantation. These camps provide an opportunity to assess more children and help families understand the available treatment options,” Radhakrishnan said.

Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), commonly known as bone marrow transplantation, can potentially cure thalassemia by replacing the patient’s blood-forming stem cells with those from a compatible donor. However, not every patient is eligible and doctors consider donor compatibility and the child’s overall health.

PGICH has performed 130 paediatric bone marrow transplants across different diagnoses, including leukaemia and thalassemia, according to the institute. PGICH director JD Rawat assured the department of continued institutional support for the initiative.