Gang busted with drugs, valuables worth 1.74 cr in Ghaziabad; 4 arrested

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Sunday busted an alleged heroin smuggling gang after arrests of four suspects and confiscation of heroin worth ₹1 crore apart from valuables worth around ₹74 lakh from them, said police, adding that the suspects had been active in the city for last one month.

Police said 969 grams of heroin, gold purchased with money earned from heroin smuggling, and four mobile phones were recovered from suspects’ possession. (Representational image)

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On Sunday, police received a tip-off that a gang involved in heroin smuggling was active and residing at a rented accommodation in the Shalimar Garden area. “A team from Shalimar Garden police station raided their rented room and arrested the suspects,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation.

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Police said 969 grams of heroin, gold purchased with money earned from heroin smuggling, and four mobile phones were recovered from suspects’ possession.

“The suspects have been identified as two men aged 20 and 19, both from Lakhimpur Kheri, and a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both residents of Delhi,” the Ghaziabad police said in a statement.

Investigation revealed that the gang was allegedly headed by the woman. She used to procure heroin from Delhi and sell it in the NCR with the help of other three, police said, adding that the suspects used to change rented accommodation in every two months to evade arrest.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Shalimar Garden police station, and further probe was underway, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Shalimar Garden police station, and further probe was underway, officials said. {{/usCountry}}