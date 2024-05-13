Gautam Buddha University students get on-site power distribution lessons

GREATER NOIDA: About 40 BTech and MTech students specialising in electrical engineering from the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida have been imparted a day-long on-site training of power distribution. Students, along with two professors, on Fridaywere given practical insights of the electrical distribution system by the power discom in Greater Noida at the Skill Development Centre in the city. (HT Photo)

Students, along with two professors, on Fridaywere given practical insights of the electrical distribution system by the power discom in Greater Noida at the Skill Development Centre in the city, officials informed on Sunday.

According to the information from discom officials, the Gautam Buddha University students were given a one-day comprehensive training session which covered on-site demonstrations and a wide range of topics concerning the power distribution.

“Under the guidance of the discom’s safety team, the students were given detailed insights into the functioning of various electrical equipment utilised in power distribution networks,” said Manoj Ojha, spokesperson, Noida Power Company Limited, the discom in Greater Noida.

Officials informed that the training session aimed to provide students an understanding as to how electricity traverses from power substations to the consumer premises.

“The students were given demonstrations to understand the power distribution where they were given sessions regarding AI techniques in the power sector, utilisation of robotics, etc, was also discussed,” Additional director (electrical) (Gautam Buddha University) Dr Omveer Singh told HT.