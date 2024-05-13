 Gautam Buddha University students get on-site power distribution lessons - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gautam Buddha University students get on-site power distribution lessons

ByMaria Khan
May 13, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The training session aimed to provide students an understanding as to how electricity traverses from power substations to the consumer premises

GREATER NOIDA: About 40 BTech and MTech students specialising in electrical engineering from the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida have been imparted a day-long on-site training of power distribution.

Students, along with two professors, on Fridaywere given practical insights of the electrical distribution system by the power discom in Greater Noida at the Skill Development Centre in the city. (HT Photo)
Students, along with two professors, on Fridaywere given practical insights of the electrical distribution system by the power discom in Greater Noida at the Skill Development Centre in the city. (HT Photo)

Students, along with two professors, on Fridaywere given practical insights of the electrical distribution system by the power discom in Greater Noida at the Skill Development Centre in the city, officials informed on Sunday.

According to the information from discom officials, the Gautam Buddha University students were given a one-day comprehensive training session which covered on-site demonstrations and a wide range of topics concerning the power distribution.

“Under the guidance of the discom’s safety team, the students were given detailed insights into the functioning of various electrical equipment utilised in power distribution networks,” said Manoj Ojha, spokesperson, Noida Power Company Limited, the discom in Greater Noida.

Officials informed that the training session aimed to provide students an understanding as to how electricity traverses from power substations to the consumer premises.

“The students were given demonstrations to understand the power distribution where they were given sessions regarding AI techniques in the power sector, utilisation of robotics, etc, was also discussed,” Additional director (electrical) (Gautam Buddha University) Dr Omveer Singh told HT.

    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

News / Cities / Noida / Gautam Buddha University students get on-site power distribution lessons

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
