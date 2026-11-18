Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar can check their names in the draft electoral rolls published for the district’s three assembly constituencies and submit claims or objections for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries by December 16, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, officials said on Tuesday.

The district has 1,527,428 registered voters across its three assembly constituencies, according to the draft electoral roll data shared by the district administration on Tuesday

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The Election Commission of India published the draft rolls on November 17 as part of its special summary revision exercise, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027. Residents can visit their polling stations to verify their own names as well as those of their family members.

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Officials said that the claims and objections received during the revision period would be disposed of by December 28, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.

“Eligible voters can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls, seek deletion of ineligible entries or request corrections in existing details by submitting the prescribed forms during the claims and objections period,” district magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam said.

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{{^usCountry}} The district has 1,527,428 registered voters across its three assembly constituencies, according to the draft electoral roll data shared by the district administration on Tuesday. Of these, 593,236 are registered in Noida (61), 617,352 in Dadri (62) and 316,840 in Jewar (63). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district has 1,527,428 registered voters across its three assembly constituencies, according to the draft electoral roll data shared by the district administration on Tuesday. Of these, 593,236 are registered in Noida (61), 617,352 in Dadri (62) and 316,840 in Jewar (63). {{/usCountry}}

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Dadri has the highest number of registered voters at 617,352, followed by Noida with 593,236 and Jewar with 316,840.

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The constituency-wise break-up shows that Noida has 327,446 male, 265,779 female and 11 transgender voters. Dadri has 334,483 male, 282,839 female and 30 transgender voters, while Jewar has 172,723 male, 144,111 female and six transgender voters. Overall, the district has 834,652 male, 692,729 female and 47 transgender voters.

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Four special drive days

To facilitate the submission of claims and objections, booth-level officers (BLOs) will be present at polling stations on four special campaign days — November 21, 22, 28 and 29. These include two Saturdays and two Sundays, when voters can approach the officers for assistance with the revision process.

Residents seeking to register as new voters will have to submit Form 6, while Form 7 will be required to seek the deletion of names. Form 8 can be used for corrections in electoral roll entries, replacement of voter identity cards, identifying a person as a voter with a disability or updating residential details following a change of address.

Applications can be submitted to the concerned BLO, designated officer or the office of the electoral registration officer. Voters can also apply online through the Election Commission’s ECINet mobile application or its website, https://voters.eci.gov.in/, officials said.

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The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has urged eligible residents, particularly those who have completed 18 years of age, to ensure their names are included in the electoral rolls. It will also undertake verification of entries relating to deceased, shifted and duplicate voters in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

“The objective is to ensure that the electoral rolls are accurate, error-free and updated, and that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral process,” the district election officer said.

The administration is also reviewing the work of BLOs and supervisors, including the verification of applications and their timely disposal. Awareness activities will be undertaken through resident welfare associations, apartment owners’ associations, industrial and trade organisations, bar associations, educational institutions and social organisations to encourage greater public participation.

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The district administration has also asked representatives of recognised political parties to actively participate in the revision exercise and coordinate with their booth-level agents (BLAs) to check the electoral rolls and help eligible voters get their names included.

Residents can call the election helpline at 1950 for queries, officials said.