GB Nagar: 5,993 seek inclusion in voter rolls during special drive

GREATER NOIDA: Booth-level officers (BLOs) received 6,736 applications for inclusion, deletion and correction of electoral roll entries across Gautam Budh Nagar’s three assembly constituencies on Saturday, according to the district administration. Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The applications were received during the second special voter registration drive held across the district’s 2,024 polling stations as part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise.

According to officials, the applications included 5,993 Form 6 requests for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls, 132 Form 7 applications for deletion, and 611 Form 8 applications for corrections and other permitted changes.

Officials said the Noida assembly constituency recorded 2,707 applications, including 2,432 Form 6, 28 Form 7 and 247 Form 8 applications.

Dadri received 2,502 applications, comprising 2,175 Form 6, 44 Form 7 and 283 Form 8 applications. Jewar recorded 1,527 applications, including 1,386 Form 6, 60 Form 7 and 81 Form 8 applications, added officials.

The campaign was conducted at 811 polling stations in Noida, 794 in Dadri and 419 in Jewar, bringing the district-wide total to 2,024.

The number of applications received during Saturday’s drive was more than double the 2,775 applications recorded during the previous special camp on October 17. Form 6 applications also rose from 2,347 in the first drive to 5,993 on Saturday.

The campaign was conducted under the ongoing revision of electoral rolls, following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Help desks were set up at designated polling stations, where BLOs received applications and guided eligible residents through the registration process.

“The special campaigns aim to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls, with a particular focus on young people eligible to register as first-time voters and women whose names are yet to be included. Eligible residents were encouraged to check their names in the electoral rolls and submit the appropriate forms if their names were missing,” district magistrate and district election officer, Medha Roopam said in a statement.

The administration said the applications received during the camps would be processed as part of the ongoing electoral roll revision programme. Submission of an application does not automatically mean that a name has been added to the electoral roll; applications are subject to verification and the prescribed procedure, said officials.