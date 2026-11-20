GREATER NOIDA: With self-enumeration work for Census 2027 progressing slowly in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district administration has warned census staff of action for delay in assigning duties to enumerators and supervisors as well as against personnel failing to report for census work, officials said on Thursday.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, district magistrate Medha Roopam directed the officials to expedite the exercise ahead of the November 30 deadline, said officials. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During a review meeting on Wednesday, district magistrate Medha Roopam directed the officials to expedite the exercise ahead of the November 30 deadline, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“The charge officers have been directed to immediately initiate action against personnel who have not accepted their census duties. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in a national exercise as important as the census,” the DM said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Delays in allocating duties to enumerators and supervisors, officials said, were affecting the progress of census-related work.

The administration has directed the officials to ensure that personnel are assigned their responsibilities without further delay and those failing to report for duty face action.

The administration has instructed all district-level officers to ensure that every employee working under their respective departments completes self-enumeration at the earliest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials have been asked to encourage census personnel deployed in the field to contact households in their allotted areas and facilitate online self-enumeration among residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have been asked to encourage census personnel deployed in the field to contact households in their allotted areas and facilitate online self-enumeration among residents. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The enumeration exercise allows households to submit their details online before the subsequent enumeration and verification process, said officials, adding that the administration is pushing for greater participation to improve coverage across the district.

The district administration is seeking to accelerate participation by involving government employees as well as personnel assigned census duties in reaching households, said officials.