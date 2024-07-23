GB Nagar: Admin submits action taken report to NGT over encroachment on ponds

In its response to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the status and action taken against encroachments on water bodies in the district, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration said except for 34 cases in Dadri, all the other cases in Sadar (Noida) and Jewar registered have been served notices to remove the encroachments, officials said. The administration in its report submitted that there are 293 water bodies in Jewar, of which 29 have been encroached on, in Sadar (Noida), there are a total 245 water bodies and 48 have been encroached on, and in Dadri, there are 480 water bodies of which 134 have been encroached on. (HT Photo)

The administration in its report submitted that there are 293 water bodies in Jewar, of which 29 have been encroached on. A total of 168 cases were registered under Section 67 of the UP Revenue Code Rules 2016, in this regard. In Sadar (Noida), there are a total 245 water bodies and 48 have been encroached on. A total of 353 cases were registered under Section 67.

In Dadri, there are 480 water bodies of which 134 have been encroached on. And, 283 cases were registered under Section 67.

Currently, 34 cases are pending in Dadri, the administration said, adding that teams have been constituted for enforcement.

“All the details pointed out by the tribunal were incorporated and a detailed report on the status of the water bodies across the district, and action taken has been produced before the NGT. Teams from different departments have been working jointly and action on removal of these encroachments is underway,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

In February 2022, Noida resident Abhisht Kusum Gupta, filed a petition before the NGT, apprising the tribunal about the deteriorating condition of water bodies across the district, and sought their restoration, rejuvenation, and encroachment removal.

The NGT last heard the matter in March 2024, during which, a bench comprising judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad considered taking the assistance of an amicus curie to assist the tribunal in just and fair adjudication.

Later, the NGT sought an action taken report from Noida, Greater Noida authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), incorporating details of the ponds, wetlands, status regarding encroachments/rejuvenation/rehabilitation measures taken/to be undertaken, timeline for the activities to be carried out with budgetary estimates, the executing agency and monitoring mechanism.

The NGT will further hear the case on July 23 (Tuesday).