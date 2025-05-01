GDA eases industrial buildings’ FAR norms to boost growth

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has approved a comprehensive set of amendments to the 2008 building bylaws aimed at stimulating industrial growth through capital-intensive projects. The revised rules offer greater ground coverage, higher floor area ratios (FAR), and relaxed setback norms for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), officials said. The GDA officials said that the amendments are meant to boost set up of micro, small and medium units which are established after necessary compliances and NOCs. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The amended bylaws have relaxed the rules for ground coverage and also provide for more FAR for development,” said Rudresh Shukla, the authority’s media coordinator. “The new bylaws will pave the way for more planned development and have been adopted in line with the Centre’s ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’,” Shukla added.

Under the new provisions, ground coverage has been increased from 55%-60% to 65%-80%, while FAR has been revised from 1.0–1.5 to 1.5–2.0. FAR is the ratio of total floor area to plot area, allowing for greater vertical construction. Units on plots up to 500 sqm will now get 80% ground coverage. Larger plots also benefit—for instance, plots of 10,000 sqm and above will get 65% coverage, up from 55%, officials said.

Additionally, flatted factories and MSMEs in new or undeveloped areas will be eligible for 1.0 additional purchasable FAR over the permissible limit. Officials said that setback norms have also been eased—now ranging from 2 to 12 metres for buildings up to 12.5 metres high, instead of the earlier 3 to 15 metres.

The GDA officials said that the amendments are meant to boost set up of micro, small and medium units which are established after necessary compliances and NOCs.

”The Master Plan/zonal plans provide for a specific areas development of residential, industrial, green facilities etc., So, there is planned development of such land uses. The amendments provide for more ease of development, and regulations and enforcement mechanisms are already in place,” Shukla added.

Additionally, setback requirements have been eased. Previously, setbacks ranging from 3 to 15 metres were mandatory depending on the building height. The new rules reduce this range to 2 to 12 metres, applicable for buildings up to 12.5 metres in height—paving the way for extended construction.

“The set of bylaws was put up before the GDA board during the last board meeting held in March. Now, the bylaws have been finally approved and adopted by the authority,” Shukla said.

The members of the industrial associations said that the amendments will pave way for more vertical expansion.

”The land availability is limited nowadays, and the amendments will help units to go more vertical. With stringent pollution norms in NCR, and regulations in place, the units are nowadays adopting modern and advanced technologies so that they can operate out of limited setup. So, these amendments will surely help to attract more of micro, small and medium units and will also be a source of employment,” said Rakesh Aneja, divisional chairman (Meerut chapter) of Indian Industries Association.