Ghaziabad: 12-year-old held for attempting sexual assault on eight-year-old school student

A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody by the police on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old girl from outside a primary school near Ghaziabad and attempting to sexually assault her, police said. The locals rescued the girl and also informed her family and the police. Later, an FIR was registered. (Respresentational image)

The incident came to light on Monday when several students of a government school were playing outside the school and heard the girl’s cries for help, police officials said. They managed to rescue the girl, but the accused managed to flee. He was later apprehended on Wednesday, the officials cited above said.

“The eight-year-old girl was among the students who were playing outside after a programme held at the school. The accused boy arrived there and lured the girl to nearby farms by offering her ₹50 to accompany him. Later, when she screamed for help, locals arrived and the boy ran away. The locals rescued the girl and also informed her family and the police. An FIR was registered,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, ACP of Modinagar circle.

Police officials aware of the case said they have registered an FIR at the Niwari police station.

The officials said that they registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked) and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We also added BNS section 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) based on the girl’s statement. The boy was taken into custody on Wednesday and an investigation is on in the case. The boy is a class 6 dropout and lives nearby,” ACP added.

The section also deals with kidnapping or abduction with the intent that she may be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse.