Ghaziabad: 23-year-old man shot dead over land dispute

A 23-year-old man was allegedly shot dead during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Mohan Nagar on Friday evening, police said.

Police said the deceased, Ayush Valmiki, associated with the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) and a resident of Delhi’s Gokulpuri, was shot in the chest.

Police said the deceased, Ayush Valmiki, associated with the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) and a resident of Delhi’s Gokulpuri, was shot in the chest.

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According to police, a woman named in the FIR owns around 7,000 square yards of land in Mohan Nagar and sold 180 square yards to the wife of HRD chief about two years ago. A dispute arose over a portion of land between the two plots, with the HRD group claiming it was a green belt and the woman disputing this.

“On Friday evening, several HRD members were at their plot when the woman arrived with several men. One of the members from the woman’s side opened fire and the bullet hit Valmiki. The HRD members assaulted the 45-year-old man who opened fire,” said Amit Saxena, ACP of the Sahibabad circle.

HRD chief’s son, filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Sahibabad police station under sections 103(1) (murder), 191(1) (rioting) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} “The woman, the shooter and two others are in police custody and being interrogated. The FIR names four people, including the woman, while the others are unidentified. The woman had approached the police with a complaint two days ago regarding the disputed land. We asked her to submit her land documents so the disputed portion could be examined. We also asked her not to visit the plot. However, she and her accomplices reached the site,” said Rijul, DCP of the Trans-Hindon zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The woman, the shooter and two others are in police custody and being interrogated. The FIR names four people, including the woman, while the others are unidentified. The woman had approached the police with a complaint two days ago regarding the disputed land. We asked her to submit her land documents so the disputed portion could be examined. We also asked her not to visit the plot. However, she and her accomplices reached the site,” said Rijul, DCP of the Trans-Hindon zone. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the pistol was licensed and has been seized.