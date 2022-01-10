Ghaziabad achieves 100% first dose mark

The district on Saturday completed administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100% of its targeted population. Officials said their target now is to increase the second dose coverage and the precaution dose for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens having co-morbidities, and also vaccinate as many children in the 15-18 years age group.

The drive in the district started on January 16 last year and the first dose coverage has been achieved in less than a year. Of the total 2,702,167 beneficiaries identified in the district for the vaccination programme, the administration has administered the first dose to 2,708,975 beneficiaries. The increase in the number of first doses administered than the targeted population is because of the floating population in Ghaziabad.

Of the different categories of beneficiaries, the district has completed administering the first dose to all its frontline workers (31,280 doses administered out of the targeted 22,579), healthcare workers (29,095 doses given against the target of 25,824 beneficiaries) and those in the 18-45 years age group (1,891,428 doses out of the targeted 1,813,074).

“The overall 100% target for the first dose has been achieved. A large number of beneficiaries in the 45+ age group, which includes a majority of senior citizens, have been left out of the first dose vaccination. We have tried with finding such persons with the help of voters’ list and sent our teams for door-to-door campaign. But they have not turned up so far. We again request senior citizens to come out and take their first vaccine dose,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination.

The district has covered 68.74% of the total beneficiaries with the second dose, with 1,862,201 beneficiaries completely vaccinated.

“We are now focussing on increasing the second dose coverage. We are also focussing on administering the precautionary dose to frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities and ramping up the vaccination drive for children,” Dr Mathuria added.

Uttar Pradesh has a target of vaccinating 1,401,400 children, of whom 234,488 children are in Ghaziabad.

According to the data available on the CoWIN till 6pm on Sunday, the district has completed administering the first dose to 73,473 children so far while the precaution doses will be administered to eligible beneficiaries from Monday.

The district has a target of administering the precautionary dose to 68,815 beneficiaries with comorbidities in the 60+ age group. Overall, in Uttar Pradesh, 3,754,400 such beneficiaries will start getting their doses from Monday.

“We have opened some online slots for booking precaution doses but beneficiaries falling under this category also have the option of walking into the facility and getting registered on the spot. Those who have received Covishield or Covaxin as their first and second doses will get the same vaccine as precaution dose. The vaccine will not change,” said Dr Mathuria.

Meanwhile, the UP government is also considering personnel who will be deployed for poll duties as frontline workers. The model code of conduct came into effect on Saturday after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

“The precaution dose will be administered from January 10 onwards. In the wake of the elections, we are considering every such personnel who will be assigned poll duty as a frontline worker. We will start administering precaution doses to people, who have been assigned election duty, if they complete nine months from the date of their second dose,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health).

In Ghaziabad, about 18,897 personnel have been identified who will be deputed for poll duties or poll-related works.

