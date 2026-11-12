Ghaziabad: Autopsy shows infant was strangled; father detained

Ghaziabad: A nine-month-old boy, whose body was exhumed in Ghaziabad from Bayana village near National Highway-9 after his mother suspected murder on Tuesday, died of strangulation, officials said on Wednesday, citing the autopsy report.

After the body was exhumed and sent for autopsy, the report on Wednesday indicated strangulation as the cause of death. (Representational image)

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On Tuesday, the child’s mother, 24, had alleged that her husband, 26, murdered him while she was out for work on Monday morning.

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“After the body was exhumed and sent for autopsy, the report on Wednesday indicated strangulation as the cause of death. The boy was murdered. We already have a police complaint from his mother, who has raised suspicion about the boy’s father. On the basis of the complaint, the police are registering a murder case at Wave City police station,” said Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City circle.

Officials said the couple got married in 2022, and the woman works as a cook.

She alleged that the incident took place between 7:30am and 10:30am on Monday. Later, her husband, along with locals, allegedly buried the body while claiming it as a case of natural death, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman also told police that her husband beat her up two days ago and also threw the child in the air, and he was hit by the ceiling fan, HT had reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also told police that her husband beat her up two days ago and also threw the child in the air, and he was hit by the ceiling fan, HT had reported. {{/usCountry}}

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“As of now, the boy’s father is detained for questioning about the murder. The autopsy has confirmed the murder, and the police will find out the suspect behind the incident. No arrest is made in the case as of now,” the ACP added.

Investigation found that the boy’s mother left home on Monday morning while the child was asleep with his father. On return, the husband told her that the boy was sleeping. But an hour later she found that the child showed no response. Thereafter, the burial was done. But on Tuesday, the boy’s mother complained to police, suspecting her husband of his murder.