Ghaziabad: Border checks trigger traffic snarls at UP-Gate

Ghaziabad:Intensified checks at the UP-Gate-Ghazipur border to enforce pollution-control restrictions caused long traffic snarls on Monday morning, leaving commuters stranded.

The Delhi government implemented a ban on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles into the capital from November 1 as part of its winter action. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Delhi government implemented a ban on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles into the capital from November 1 as part of its winter action.

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An HT team at the border saw traffic building up between 10am to 12.30pm as police on both Delhi and Ghaziabad sides checked vehicles for compliance.

“I reached the UP-Gate in my BS-IV compliant Wagon-R, but I was asked to turn back and was allowed to enter Delhi. I then returned home and took my Scorpio SUV instead,” said Mohammad Abdullah, a resident of Islam Nagar.

Some commuters said the checks were causing more pollution than they prevented.

“Vehicles were crawling through the queues, adding to emissions. I saw the traffic and went back home, even though I had to go to Delhi. I should have taken the metro in the first place,” said Mohan Sangwan, a resident of Shakti Khand, Indirapuram.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic police officials said 30-40 personnel had been deployed in shifts at six border points with Delhi. They said that 39 non-complying vehicles were turned back on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic police officials said 30-40 personnel had been deployed in shifts at six border points with Delhi. They said that 39 non-complying vehicles were turned back on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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“Monday’s figures will be compiled by late evening. We have deployed about 30-40 personnel at six border locations with Delhi. The snarls at UP-Gate were caused by checks by police on both sides of the border during peak hours. Most of the vehicles use the NH-9 and the Delhi Meerut Expressway to reach Delhi,” said Trigun Bisen, DCP (traffic).