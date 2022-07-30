Ghaziabad civic body rolls out unique ID number to all properties

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday started the exercise to provide a 17-digit unique identification (UID) to all properties under its jurisdiction area. Officials said that number-plates for the properties are being provided free-of-cost to residents.

The UID indicates the state code, the urban local body, the code of the corporation zone in which the property is located, the residential ward number, property number and finally an alphabetic code which indicates if the property is residential or commercial or of any other usage.

“The UID is being given to households free-of-cost and the 17-digit code will be indicated on a number-plate provided by the corporation. All the 634,000 properties henceforth will be identified by the UID. The UID will help get all the information on the property, its location, tax payments and other details. With the UID in place, no property will be left out of the tax assessment in official records. The residents will have to mention the UID to get access to property details while depositing tax or other charges online,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.

The UIDs have been generated after a GIS-survey of properties in the month of February and as a result all properties which were not under the tax net have also been added to the corporation’s official records.

Before the survey, the corporation’s jurisdiction area had about 390,000 properties in its records but the numbers increased after the GIS-survey and the corporation now has a list of about 634,000 properties on which property tax will be assessed henceforth.

“The work for providing the UID was initiated from the Vasundhara zone and the first set of number-plates was distributed to residents at Brij Vihar locality. The work will be expedited and it is expected that it will take us about three months to provide the number-plates to each and every property owner,” Sinha added.

With the increase in the number of properties, the corporation has estimated that property tax collection, which is about ₹150 crore annually, will be doubled.

Officials said that it was difficult to locate details of a property on the basis of house number, locality and other details. However, the UID will ensure that entire details will become available by punching the UID number of the property.

Officials said that they have also requested the councillors to help in providing the UID number-plates to the residents.

