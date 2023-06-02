Ghaziabad to buy 347 vehicles for 100% door-to-door waste collection

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans to complete 100% door-to-door solid waste collection activity by the end of this year, up from about 80% in 100 residential wards so far, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that a proposal has been submitted to the state government for the purchase of 347 new vehicles to help with waste collection. The corporation is already constructing five major waste transfer stations, each of which can store and compact 300 metric tonnes of solid waste. The city generates approximately 1400 metric tonnes of solid waste per day. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The proposal for 347 new CNG vehicles is estimated to cost ₹24 crore. We currently use approximately 350 vehicles in communities and 150 e-rickshaws in areas with small roads or by-lanes. By the end of this year, we should be able to achieve 100% coverage by purchasing new vehicles,” said Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner.

In October 2017, the corporation began solid waste collection activities in 100 residential wards and other slum clusters. According to officials, they have achieved approximately 80% coverage in the city with a population of 661,000 households.

“The proposal is to purchase new CNG vehicles, and we will not use any petrol or diesel vehicles because there have been reports of fuel theft or misuse. Furthermore, several old diesel vehicles are more than ten years old and have been completely decommissioned (as per National Green Tribunal directions). Once approval is received, the new vehicles will be purchased through a proper tendering process,” Gaur added.

According to officials, each of the current 350 vehicles covers 1,500 households, and adding new vehicles will reduce this to approximately 600-700 households per day.

As part of its preparations for the Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey, the corporation intends to increase its solid waste collection, transfer, and processing capacity.

During the 2022 Swachh Survekshan, Ghaziabad secured a national rank of 12 in the category of cities with a population of one to four million, while in 2021, the city was ranked 18th. During the Survekshan in 2020, the city was ranked 19th, while in 2019, it was ranked 13th.

The corporation is already constructing five major waste transfer stations, each of which can store and compact 300 metric tonnes of solid waste. The city generates approximately 1400 metric tonnes of solid waste per day.

