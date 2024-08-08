 Ghaziabad police lodges FIR of theft after locals flee with 14,000 litres of milk from damaged tanker - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad police lodges FIR of theft after locals flee with 14,000 litres of milk from damaged tanker

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Aug 09, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The damaged truck was parked on the roadside, and people escaped with milk and some got spilt on the road as well. The tanker has a capacity of about 21,000 litres, and only about 7,000 litres of milk was left in it

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR of theft after unidentified persons escaped with about 14,000 litres milk from a damaged tanker parked on National Highway-9 (NH-9), after it got hit by another speeding truck on Delhi-Meerut Expressway on August 6 (Tuesday) in Ghaziabad.

A video of people flocking to the milk tanker and filling up buckets, bottles and cans with milk was widely shared on social media on Tuesday. It showed people opened the outlet valve on the rear of the tank and filling milk in whatever containers they had with them (HT Photo)
A video of people flocking to the milk tanker and filling up buckets, bottles and cans with milk was widely shared on social media on Tuesday. It showed people opened the outlet valve on the rear of the tank and filling milk in whatever containers they had with them (HT Photo)

The accident happened around 3.30am on Tuesday on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The milk tanker was headed towards Gajraula from Delhi, and when it reached near ABES college, it suffered a tyre puncture. As the vehicle got disbalanced and the driver lost control of it, a crane-mounted truck, which was right behind, crashed into the milk tanker.

Prem Sagar, the driver of the crane-mounted truck, was killed in the incident while his helper, Deenu (single name), suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

The traffic police later towed away the two trucks out of the expressway lanes and parked the vehicles on the side of NH-9 (of which the expressway is a part).

Later, a video of people flocking to the milk tanker and filling up buckets, bottles and cans with milk was widely shared on social media. It showed people opened the outlet valve on the rear of the tank and filling milk in whatever containers they had with them.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In this connection, the Ghaziabad police registered an FIR on Wednesday on a complaint from the owner of the milk tanker under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vijay Nagar police station.

The damaged truck was parked on the roadside, and people escaped with milk and some got spilt on the road as well. The tanker has a capacity of about 21,000 litres, and only about 7,000 litres of milk was left in it. So I complained to the police,” said Atul Kumar, resident of Mayur Vihar phase 3, Delhi.

“We registered an FIR after theft and are trying to identify the suspects. As regards the death of the driver (of the crane mounted truck), we are yet to register any FIR as no complaint has been received in that regard,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad police lodges FIR of theft after locals flee with 14,000 litres of milk from damaged tanker
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On