Ghaziabad: Rashly driven car mows down 41-year-old woman; driver arrested

GhaziabadA 41-year-old woman was killed after she was mowed down by a speeding car near the Agrasen Park area in Sahibabad late Friday evening, said police officers on Saturday adding that the driver, found to be under the influence of alcohol, was also arrested. The Creta car involved in the accident. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the woman as Sita Ahirwar, who was a resident of Naveen Park in Shyam Park Extension, Sahibabad.

“The woman was walking home, and when she reached Sector 5 of Rajendra Nagar, a speeding car hit her and fled the spot. The woman was taken by locals to a nearby hospital. Later, her family took her to another hospital where she succumbed to her injuries around 10pm on Friday,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation.

Police said that the family, with the help of CCTV cameras near the incident site, found the car’s registration number and gave it to the police.

“The driver was traced late Friday night and arrested. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving on public way) at Sahibabad police station,” said Shweta Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Sahibabad circle.

The police identified the car driver as Arun Kumar, 38, a resident of New Defence Colony, Bhopra.

“The man was found under the influence of alcohol during the medical examination. Relevant sections will be added during case investigation,” said Yogendra Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sahibabad police station.