Ghaziabad: Two die of health issues during constable recruitment drive

Two aspirants participating in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment drive in Ghaziabad died after developing health complications during the physical test over the past two days, senior police officers said on Tuesday.

The recruitment drive is being held at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) campus in Govindpuram. (HT)

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The recruitment drive is being held at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) campus in Govindpuram. One aspirant died on Monday and the other on Tuesday, police said.

Atul Kumar, 26, a resident of Mathura district, died on Monday, while Vivek Kumar, 23, from Shamli district, died on Tuesday.

Police said both complained of physical distress during the run conducted as part of the physical test.

“On Monday, Atul complained of health issues during the run and was rushed to Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital. He was later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where he died,” said Abhay Rajendra Daga, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

The ACP said Vivek also complained of feeling unwell during the run on Tuesday and was taken to Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} “He died soon after reaching the hospital. The families of both aspirants were informed and arrived in Ghaziabad. So far, they have declined to consent to autopsies, but we are trying to convince them,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He died soon after reaching the hospital. The families of both aspirants were informed and arrived in Ghaziabad. So far, they have declined to consent to autopsies, but we are trying to convince them,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials at Kavi Nagar police station said both aspirants collapsed during the run.

“Since we do not have the autopsy reports, it is difficult to ascertain the cause of death. Both collapsed while running. The status of the autopsy of the aspirant who died in Delhi is not immediately known, while the family of the second aspirant, who died in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, declined an autopsy. Therefore, the exact cause of the deaths is not known at present,” station house officer Anurag Sharma said.