Ghaziabad: Two killed in separate road accidents on e-ways

An 80-year-old man travelling in a car with other passengers was killed when the car was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhojpur Crossing on Delhi Meerut Expressway early Monday morning. The police said the deceased, along with a woman and car driver, were going from Haridwar to Delhi airport when the accident took place. The accident involving an 80-year-old took place around 4.30am near Bhojpur Crossing on Delhi Meerut Expressway while the other accident occurred around 5.30am on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Milak Chakarpur village. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident happened around 4.30am and they identified the deceased man as Chandrakant Gulabrao Mathfod, a resident of Pune, Maharashtra, and said he was in the front passenger seat of the car and died on spot.

“The car driver and a woman seated in the rear escaped unhurt. The driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when the car took a hit on the driver’s side. As a result, the driver side air bag got activated,” Virendra Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

“The family of the deceased man have not filed any complaint so far,” said Sumit Sudhakar, additional DCP, who is in charge of Bhojpur police station.

In another accident, a cleaner of a pickup truck was killed and the driver injured when their vehicle hit a slow-moving punctured truck from behind on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway stretch in Muradnagar on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Satendra Singh, 23, who succumbed to injuries at a government health-care facility in Muradnagar while the injured man was identified as Sunil Kumar, 28. Both were residents of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, said officials.

“The accident happened around 5.30am on EPE near Milak Chakarpur village. The police rushed the injured to the hospital where one died during treatment while the other remains under treatment. We have registered an FIR against the driver of the truck with the punctured tyre. Despite the truck suffering a puncture, the driver kept driving it at a slow speed. The pickup vehicle, which was coming from behind, crashed into the slow moving truck,” said Mukesh Solanki, station house officer, Muradnagar police station.

The officials said the errant truck driver, identified as Surendra Singh, resident of Bhiwadi in Haryana, was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence) at Muradnagar police station.