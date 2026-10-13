Ghaziabad: Two trapped inside mangled pickup rescued following crash on NH-9

Two men trapped inside the mangled cabin of a pickup after it crashed into a parked truck near Masuri on National Highway-9 early Monday were rescued by fire department personnel, police said. Both sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

The men were transporting goods from Shahjahanpur to Delhi when the accident occurred around 5.45am near the Masuri flyover, officers said. (Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)

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Police identified the injured as Sunil Kumar Singh, 40, and co-driver Jogendra Singh, 30, both natives of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The men were transporting goods from Shahjahanpur to Delhi when the accident occurred around 5.45am near the Masuri flyover, officers said.

“The pickup in which the injured were travelling crashed into the rear of another commercial truck, which was parked on the road. This resulted in heavy damages to the front portion of the pickup truck. The two were trapped inside the badly mangled cabin and were unable to get out. Upon being alerted by locals, a police team rushed to the spot and also called in an ambulance and the fire department for help,” said Sunil Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire officials said the rescue was difficult because the men’s legs were stuck inside the mangled cabin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire officials said the rescue was difficult because the men’s legs were stuck inside the mangled cabin. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our team used metal cutters, spreaders, and other mechanical equipment to rescue the two men. Their legs were badly stuck inside the damaged cabin, and they were unable to move. They were bleeding too, and we understood that any delay could prove risky. The personnel rescued them safely within half-an-hour and the ambulance rushed them to the hospital for treatment,” said Saurabh Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Ghaziabad.

Police said both men were in a stable condition.

“The driver of the truck into which they collided had parked his vehicle on the roadside early morning to take some rest. That truck was headed to Delhi from Bijnor when it stopped midway. But this resulted in the accident. The truck was seized, and action will be taken against the driver once the injured or their families, who will arrive from their hometown, give us a complaint,” the ACP said.