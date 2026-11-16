Ghaziabad woman shot dead during quarrel with neighbours; five arrested

A 34-year-old woman was shot dead and a man was injured on Saturday after an argument escalated between neighbours in Ghaziabad's Loni, police said on Sunday, adding that a case has been registered under sections of the BNS and the SC/ST Act.
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The argument began after the brother of the victim, identified as 25-year-old Aman Kumar, urinated near the neighbours residence. Aman was then beaten up and assaulted, according to a copy of the FIR seen by HT. At this time, they used casteist slurs against him, the FIR further said.
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When Aman told his family of the incident, his sister Puja Kumar and friend Amit Kumar decided to visit their neighbours to discuss the incident. A man from the family then shot her dead and assaulted Amit.
An FIR was then registered and five members of the accused family were arrested.{{/usCountry}}
An FIR was then registered and five members of the accused family were arrested.{{/usCountry}}
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