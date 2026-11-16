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Ghaziabad woman shot dead during quarrel with neighbours; five arrested

The argument began after the brother of the victim, identified as 25-year-old Aman Kumar, urinated near the neighbours residence.

Updated on: Nov 16, 2026, 08:53:17 IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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A 34-year-old woman was shot dead and a man was injured on Saturday after an argument escalated between neighbours in Ghaziabad's Loni, police said on Sunday, adding that a case has been registered under sections of the BNS and the SC/ST Act.

An FIR has been registered and five members of the accused family were arrested. (PTI/ Representational)
An FIR has been registered and five members of the accused family were arrested. (PTI/ Representational)

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The argument began after the brother of the victim, identified as 25-year-old Aman Kumar, urinated near the neighbours residence. Aman was then beaten up and assaulted, according to a copy of the FIR seen by HT. At this time, they used casteist slurs against him, the FIR further said.

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When Aman told his family of the incident, his sister Puja Kumar and friend Amit Kumar decided to visit their neighbours to discuss the incident. A man from the family then shot her dead and assaulted Amit.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh &ndash; from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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