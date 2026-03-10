Ghazibad: FIR filed against unidentified persons in Khoda building fire that killed three

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons over the fire at a five-storeyed building in Khoda that killed three people on the night of March 3, senior police officers said on Monday. Chief fire officer Rahul Pal said on Saturday: “The building lacks layout maps and a no objection certificate from the fire department.” (HT Photo)

Police said since none of the affected families filed a complaint, they took suo motu cognisance and registered an FIR on Sunday under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 324(4) (mischief), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons at Khoda police station.

“The police took cognisance and filed the FIR, and further investigation is underway. Three people died after inhaling thick smoke, not burn injuries. A fourth person, a woman, is still under treatment. We will be taking statements from all concerned persons, including the developer, officials of different agencies and residents. We will also seek documents related to fire safety and building plan approvals,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle), on Monday.

According to police, Rajendra Kumar, 45, and his wife Meena Devi, 42, died during treatment on the night of March 3. Their 21-year-old daughter, Neetu (single name), succumbed to injuries on March 7.

In the FIR, police said the fire started at the five-storeyed building, Sunheri Residency, around 11pm on March 3.

“A total of 23 persons sustained injuries. Rajendra, his wife Meena, and their daughter Neetu died during treatment, while 35 vehicles were also destroyed in the fire,” the FIR stated.

According to fire department officials, about 120 people were rescued during the operation. Officials suspect that the fire started from an electrical panel on the ground floor.

On March 8, HT reported that the 45-apartment building lacked approved layout plans and a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, according to chief fire officer Rahul Pal and Khoda Nagar Palika executive officer Shailendra Kumar Singh.

“The building has no layout map, and we issued no NOC. No house tax was levied either. Furthermore, there is no completion certificate for the building. Currently, the Palika board has not approved the by-laws, so most buildings operate without layout maps. An inquiry is underway, and a report will soon be prepared,” Singh said last Saturday.

According to officials, Khoda has about 45,000 households, several of which are located in such multi-storeyed buildings.