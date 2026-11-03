GIMS expands minimally invasive pain treatment

GREATER NOIDA: Patients with persistent back, knee and shoulder pain can now access additional treatment options at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida as specialists have started performing image-guided injections for selected chronic pain conditions.

The institute has also added a molecular diagnostic system that can detect multiple infectious pathogens through a single test. (HT Archive)

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The institute has also added a molecular diagnostic system that can detect multiple infectious pathogens through a single test.

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The pain management initiative is being carried out at the institute’s dedicated Minimally Invasive Pain and Spine Interventions (MIPSI) Lab, where doctors perform targeted injections under ultrasound and C-arm fluoroscopy guidance. More than 10 patients have undergone the procedures in the past month, the GIMS said in a statement on Monday.

The interventions are being offered for selected cases of lower back pain radiating into the legs, chronic knee pain associated with osteoarthritis, shoulder conditions, plantar fasciitis and tennis elbow, said officials, adding that certain cases of pain linked to peripheral vascular disease are also being addressed.

Interventional procedures aim to target specific structures responsible for pain. Imaging guidance helps doctors locate these structures and administer injections with greater precision, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} “Many patients with chronic pain experience difficulty in carrying out routine activities despite medication and physiotherapy. Image-guided interventions allow us to target the affected area more precisely and offer another treatment option to patients who are suitable for these procedures,” said Dr Samiksha Khanuja, professor of anaesthesia at GIMS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many patients with chronic pain experience difficulty in carrying out routine activities despite medication and physiotherapy. Image-guided interventions allow us to target the affected area more precisely and offer another treatment option to patients who are suitable for these procedures,” said Dr Samiksha Khanuja, professor of anaesthesia at GIMS. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, the institute’s department of medical research has added the BioFire FilmArray System. The multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based platform can identify multiple disease-causing pathogens in a single test, potentially helping clinicians reach a diagnosis faster in selected infections.

“The addition of this molecular diagnostic platform will strengthen the institute’s capacity for infectious disease testing and research. It will provide clinicians with additional diagnostic information to support timely and appropriate treatment decisions,” an institute official said in a statement.