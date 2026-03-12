GIMS experts warn of rising obesity burden, stress lifestyle changes

GREATER NOIDA: Doctors and health experts at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida have called for stronger awareness and lifestyle change to tackle increasing obesity and related diseases, particularly among urban populations. Professor and head of the medicine department at GIMS, Dr Payal Jain said the rising number of patients with obesity-linked complications highlights the need for sustained public awareness. (HT Archive)

A panel discussion, which brought together the specialists from several departments to discuss obesity and broader public health challenges on Tuesday, was a part of activities held to mark the World Obesity Day awareness week, observed between March 9 and March 14.

Medical professionals emphasised preventive healthcare and lifestyle interventions to address rising obesity, officials said on Wednesday.

On the occasion, GIMS director Dr (brig.) Rakesh Gupta said medical institutions play a critical role in raising awareness about lifestyle diseases and promoting preventive healthcare. “Addressing obesity requires a combination of medical awareness, behavioural change and community engagement. Institutions must continue to promote healthier lifestyles and preventive care,” Singh said.

Health experts said obesity has emerged as a key risk factor behind several non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular conditions. Doctors noted that sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and lack of physical activity are among major contributors to the increasing prevalence of obesity in India.

“Obesity is no longer only a cosmetic concern; it is closely linked with serious health conditions. Balanced nutrition, regular exercise and maintaining an active lifestyle are essential,” Jain said.

“Many lifestyle diseases are directly linked to obesity. Simple measures such as healthy eating habits, physical activity and awareness can go a long way in preventing these conditions,” said former director general of health services Dr Atul Goel.

On the occasion, marathon runner Sunita Godara was also honoured for promoting fitness and sports. “Fitness should be part of everyday life. Regular exercise and discipline are important for everyone,” she said.

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission also spoke about the need to strengthen awareness about women’s health and access to healthcare services.

Institute’s chief medical superintendent Dr Saurabh Srivastava, Dr Deepak Sharma and nursing college principal Dr Neetu Badharia along with faculty members, students and staff also participated in the event.