GNIDA gives 1,812 families one-month relief from power cuts

GREATER NOIDA:Around 1,812 families living in two Greater Noida housing societies have been given a month’s reprieve from a proposed electricity disconnection after the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) granted them additional time to address fire-safety deficiencies on Monday, officials said.

The development follows notices issued by NPCL on October 10, warning the societies that their power supply would be disconnected after three days.

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Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) had scheduled the disconnection of electricity supply to Plumeria Garden Estate and Migsun Ultima in Sector Omicron 3 for October 13, following directions from GNIDA over alleged violations of fire-safety standards. However, the authority has now asked the discom to allow both societies a month to complete the requisite compliance process, officials said.

The development follows notices issued by NPCL on October 10, warning the societies that their power supply would be disconnected after three days. The notices were issued after the power distribution company received directions from GNIDA on October 7.

In letters dated October 12 addressed to NPCL’s deputy manager (operations), GNIDA referred to communications from the societies seeking additional time to obtain the required fire department clearances. The letters asked NPCL to grant both societies one month to complete the process.

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{{^usCountry}} “GNIDA had issued directions to disconnect the electricity supply to both societies over serious fire-safety deficiencies. We received the authority’s letter on October 7 and, in compliance with its directions, issued notices to both societies on October 10, giving them three days’ notice before the scheduled disconnection on October 13. We also displayed notices at the main gates of both societies to inform residents in advance,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “GNIDA had issued directions to disconnect the electricity supply to both societies over serious fire-safety deficiencies. We received the authority’s letter on October 7 and, in compliance with its directions, issued notices to both societies on October 10, giving them three days’ notice before the scheduled disconnection on October 13. We also displayed notices at the main gates of both societies to inform residents in advance,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha. {{/usCountry}}

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“However, the authority has given both societies one month’s time, and we have received the letters communicating this decision,” he added.

At Plumeria Garden Estate, residents said the process of obtaining the fire no-objection certificate (NOC) had been delayed partly because of changes among officials in the fire department.

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“Only three towers do not have the fire NOC; the rest of the building has the necessary NOCs. The fire officials have inspected the premises and assured us that the NOC will be issued. We have requested the authority to give us some time so that we can submit it,” said Mahesh Sharma, a resident.

He said residents had sought additional time to complete the formalities and avoid a disruption in electricity supply.

GNIDA’s letter concerning Plumeria Garden Estate refers to a communication from the society’s secretary, Dev Prakash Varma, dated October 12, stating that an application had been submitted to the fire department for the requisite certificate. The society requested one month to complete the process.

Neither society currently has a functioning residents’ welfare association (RWA) or apartment owners’ association (AOA), according to residents contacted by HT. At Plumeria Garden Estate, former RWA president Rajiv Bhati said he was no longer heading the association, although members of his team remained active. He alleged that disputes over the society’s handover and pending obligations of the developer had persisted for years.

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Bhati said the handover process began around 2020, followed by a partial handover in 2021. He alleged that the developer had not provided all the equipment and clearances required to be handed over to the residents’ association, leading to a continuing legal dispute.

“When a builder hands over a society to the association, the required equipment should be verified and handed over in working condition. That has been a point of dispute with the developer, and the matter has been taken to court,” Bhati said.

He also alleged that disagreements involving the society’s earlier management and fire officials had added to the complications. These allegations could not be independently verified.

GNIDA’s letter concerning Migsun Ultima refers to a communication from the society’s authorised signatory, Chander Kant, dated October 12, stating that an application had been submitted to the fire department for the required certificate. The society also sought one month to complete the process.

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As per the discom, Plumeria Garden Estate has approximately 704 families and operates on a single-point electricity connection of 33 kV, while Migsun Ultima houses nearly 1,108 families and operates on a multi-point connection of 11 kV.