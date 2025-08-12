Goods vehicles to face night entry ban at Delhi borders from Gautam Budh Nagar for I-Day

NOIDA: The movement of heavy, medium, and light commercial goods vehicles from Gautam Budh Nagar into Delhi will be temporarily halted for two nights this week due to Independence Day security protocols, the district traffic police said on Monday. The restrictions will be in effect from 10pm on Tuesday (August 12) till the culmination of full dress rehearsal on August 13, (HT Archives)

The restrictions will be in effect from 10pm on Tuesday (August 12) till the culmination of full dress rehearsal on August 13, and be put in place again from 10pm on August 14 till the celebrations of the event ends on August 15.Trucks and other goods carriers will not be allowed to cross into Delhi through the Chilla border, DND Flyway, or Kalindi Kunj, officials said.

“In view of the full dress rehearsal and celebrations, movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles from Gautam Budh Nagar in Delhi will remain prohibited for security reasons. The restrictions will be enforced from Tuesday night till the rehearsal concludes on Wednesday (August 13), and again from 10pm on August 14 till the celebrations end on August 15.”, said Lakhan Singh Yadav Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic).

For easy traffic flow, diversion plans have been made. Traffic will be diverted to Noida and Greater Noida, with alternative routes mapped via the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. From Chilla and DND, vehicles will take U-turns towards the expressway, while those from Kalindi Kunj will be re-routed before the Yamuna underpass. Goods vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway or coming from Pari Chowk will also be diverted through Kasna and Sirsa before joining the peripheral expressway.

“The traffic restrictions are being implemented to ensure smooth movement and security during the Independence Day celebration. Restrictions have been imposed to prevent congestion on key approach roads and maintain a secure environment around the event venues. By diverting commercial traffic through the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway from all major entry points, we aim to keep Delhi’s borders clear for security checks, emergency movement, and public convenience,” added DCP.

Traffic police have urged drivers and transport companies to plan routes in advance to avoid long detours and congestion on diversion routes. A dedicated helpline number (+91 9971009001) will be active for assistance during the restriction period.