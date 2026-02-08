Gr Noida: Illegal structures build on floodplains demolished

The Greater Noida authority carried out demolition drives over three days this week, clearing nearly 37,000 square metres of unauthorised construction from floodplains and submergence zones, officials said on Saturday. On February 5, demolition was carried out in Rohillapur, where around 18,000 square metres of land within the Hindon river floodplain had been encroached (HT)

Between February 4 and 6, illegal structures such boundary walls, partially constructed houses, among others were removed from villages including Bhanauta, Rohillapur, Haibatpur and Chipiyana Khurd, said officials, adding that most of the construction had come up in low-lying and flood-prone areas where building activity is prohibited.

Officials said, on February 4, authorities demolished unauthorised construction spread over nearly 10,000 square metres in Bhanauta village on notified land, whose estimated value is around ₹20 crore.

On February 5, demolition was carried out in Rohillapur, where around 18,000 square metres of land within the Hindon river floodplain had been encroached. Officials said encroachers were attempting illegal plotting in the flood zone to develop a residential colony.

On February 6, unauthorised construction over about 9,000 square metres was removed from submergence zones in Haibatpur and Chipiyana Khurd. In Haibatpur, around 7,000 square metres was cleared, including boundary walls, partially built houses and underground sewer lines laid without statutory approvals. An additional 2,000 square metres was reclaimed in Chipiyana Khurd, where illegal houses and boundary walls had been constructed, said officials.

“These constructions had come up in submergence and flood-prone areas where any form of development is prohibited. Such activities interfere with natural drainage patterns and significantly increase the risk of flooding during the monsoon,” said Sumit Yadav, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Environmentalists have repeatedly warned that construction in these areas reduces the land’s natural capacity to absorb and channel excess water, worsening waterlogging and flooding during heavy rainfall.

Chief executive officer N G Ravi Kumar said the project department had been directed to continue action against unauthorised construction.

“Any construction in notified floodplains or low-lying areas without statutory approvals is illegal and will be acted against. Buyers must verify land records and building permissions before making purchases, as people are often misled into investing in unauthorised colonies,” Yadav said.

Officials said enforcement against unauthorised construction in floodplains and low-lying areas would continue in the coming days.