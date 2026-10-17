Gr Noida society faces sixth power cut since November 2025

Electricity supply to Mahagun Mywoods, a residential society in Greater Noida West, was restored on Friday after its management paid ₹48 lakh to the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) and undertook to clear the remaining ₹22 lakh in dues by Saturday, officials said.

The disconnection affected the society’s single-point connection, which serves nearly 5,000 families.

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The discom had disconnected the society’s supply on Friday morning over unpaid bills, marking the sixth such action since November 2025. The disconnection affected the society’s single-point connection, which serves nearly 5,000 families.

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According to NPCL, the society had outstanding dues of ₹1.78 croreagainst its September 2026 bill, which was due on September 29. Between October 5 and 14, the management paid ₹1.07 crore, leaving ₹70.51 lakh unpaid.

“Later on Friday, the management paid a further ₹48 lakh and gave a written undertaking to pay the remaining ₹22 lakh the following day. The discom has restored the supply on the basis of the part-payment and undertaking,” NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

Before Friday’s disconnection, NPCL had cut the society’s supply five times over unpaid bills: on September 17 over dues of ₹51.50 lakh, April 14 over ₹46.72 lakh, March 16 over ₹71.40 lakh, December 15, 2025, over ₹68.04 lakh, and November 21, 2025, over ₹85.41 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Jha said the discom had repeatedly issued notices to the society’s management and given it opportunities to clear the dues before disconnecting the supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jha said the discom had repeatedly issued notices to the society’s management and given it opportunities to clear the dues before disconnecting the supply. {{/usCountry}}

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The discom said that unauthorised reconnection after disconnection could attract imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine under Section 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

HT reached out to Mahagun Mywoods for a response on the matter, but did not receive a response.