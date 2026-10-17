...
...
Next Story

Gr Noida society faces sixth power cut since November 2025

Electricity supply to Mahagun Mywoods, a residential society in Greater Noida West, was restored on Friday after its management paid ₹48 lakh to the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) and undertook to clear the remaining ₹22 lakh in dues by Saturday, officials said

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 07:42:10 IST
By Maria Khan
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Electricity supply to Mahagun Mywoods, a residential society in Greater Noida West, was restored on Friday after its management paid 48 lakh to the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) and undertook to clear the remaining 22 lakh in dues by Saturday, officials said.

The disconnection affected the society’s single-point connection, which serves nearly 5,000 families.
The disconnection affected the society’s single-point connection, which serves nearly 5,000 families.

The discom had disconnected the society’s supply on Friday morning over unpaid bills, marking the sixth such action since November 2025. The disconnection affected the society’s single-point connection, which serves nearly 5,000 families.

According to NPCL, the society had outstanding dues of 1.78 croreagainst its September 2026 bill, which was due on September 29. Between October 5 and 14, the management paid 1.07 crore, leaving 70.51 lakh unpaid.

“Later on Friday, the management paid a further 48 lakh and gave a written undertaking to pay the remaining 22 lakh the following day. The discom has restored the supply on the basis of the part-payment and undertaking,” NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

Before Friday’s disconnection, NPCL had cut the society’s supply five times over unpaid bills: on September 17 over dues of 51.50 lakh, April 14 over 46.72 lakh, March 16 over 71.40 lakh, December 15, 2025, over 68.04 lakh, and November 21, 2025, over 85.41 lakh.

The discom said that unauthorised reconnection after disconnection could attract imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine under Section 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

HT reached out to Mahagun Mywoods for a response on the matter, but did not receive a response.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

electricity supply
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Noida News/Gr Noida society faces sixth power cut since November 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks