Greater Noida: 21-year-old MCA student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

A 21-year-old first-year Master of Computer Applications (MCA) student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park, police said on Friday.

A first-year MCA student was found dead in a private hostel in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park

Police received information from a private hostel staff member that a student had been found dead inside his room. A team from Knowledge Park police station and forensic personnel went to the spot. The student was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the deceased’s family members were informed.

Police said the deceased was from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj and was residing at a private hostel in Greater Noida’s Sector 17A. He was a first-year student at a private college in Knowledge Park.

The deceased was sharing a room with two students, both of whom had gone to college when the incident took place. “Around 4.40 pm, when one of the deceased’s room partner, who is a MBA first-year student at the same college, returned to the room, he found the door locked from inside. He found the deceased hanging from the ceiling fan,” a police officer part of the investigation said.

“Subsequently, he alerted hostel staff, following which cops were informed,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased had moved to Greater Noida around two-and-a-half months ago. “No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step,” station house officer (SHO) of Knowledge Park Vinod Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased had moved to Greater Noida around two-and-a-half months ago. “No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step,” station house officer (SHO) of Knowledge Park Vinod Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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“His roommate were unable give much information as he had few months back. The exact reason would be ascertained after recording statements of grieved family members. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290