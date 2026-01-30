Greater Noida: GIMS set to host 1st ‘Startup OPD’ today

GREATER NOIDA:In an effort to bridge the gap between medical innovation and real-world clinical needs, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, will host India’s first “startup OPD” on Friday. The project structured as a clinic-based consultation model will allow startup founders to interact one-on-one with clinicians to identify unmet medical needs, workflow challenges and design gaps encountered in daily hospital practice, hospital officials said. (HT Archive)

The initiative will bring health startups in direct consultation with doctors inside a functioning government hospital, officials said.

Officials said the idea stems from a recurring challenge - startups often develop products without sustained exposure to government hospitals or clinical settings, limiting their ability to scale or integrate into public health systems.

Doctors from institutions including GIMS, AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College and the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute are likely to participate in the discussions with shortlisted startups, officials added.

Technical mentoring will be provided by experts from IIT Guwahati, which has been roped in to support startups on design validation, engineering feasibility and product development. “The institute’s involvement is aimed at translating clinical insights into viable medical devices rather than leaving them at a conceptual stage,” said GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta.

In the second part of the programme, startups that have undergone clinical and technical scrutiny will engage with investors. Organisers said the format reverses the usual pitching sequence by prioritising clinical validation before funding discussions.

The event will also mark the completion of clinical trials for “MATRI”, a domestically developed medical device for managing menstrual pain. Officials said it exemplifies clinician-led, India-specific innovation in women’s health, an area often underrepresented in medical development. CHECK

The ‘startup OPD’ is built on earlier online startup clinics conducted by GIMS, however, focuses on in-person, hospital-based consultations for deeper engagement. “This model helps startups understand how medicine is practised in high-load public hospitals, with affordability and useability in Indian conditions at the core,” Gupta added.

Dr Rahul Singh, medical incubation CEO at GIMS, said healthcare innovation must begin at the clinic rather than in conference rooms. Health policy experts noted that if sustained, such hospital-led models could reduce reliance on imported medical devices and promote solutions tailored to the country’s public health system.