Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida invites bids to set up C&D waste treatment plant

ByVinod Rajput, Greater Noida
Jan 29, 2025 08:10 AM IST

The authority has invited proposals from agencies to select an agency to develop the facility, which can handle legacy waste and also help set up the construction and demolition treatment plant

The Greater Noida authority said on Tuesday that it has decided to develop a facility that can handle the legacy waste and also process the fresh construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated by the city.

Currently, the authority operates a facility in Ecotech 3 with a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day (TPD), expandable to 300 TPD, alongside six collection points across the city. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Currently, the authority operates a facility in Ecotech 3 with a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day (TPD), expandable to 300 TPD, alongside six collection points across the city. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority has invited proposals from expert agencies so that it can select an agency to develop the facility, which can handle legacy waste and also help set up the construction and demolition treatment plant. The authority has also approved a 18.40 crore budget for this crucial project, said officials.

Currently, the authority operates a facility in Ecotech 3 with a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day (TPD), expandable to 300 TPD, alongside six collection points across the city. Despite this infrastructure, the facility processes an average of 150 TPD of fresh waste, while approximately 70,000 tonnes of legacy waste remain unprocessed.

With rapid urbanisation, including large-scale projects like the Noida international airport in Jewar and growing partnerships with neighbouring authorities such as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the generation of C&D waste is expected to increase significantly. The new facility will enhance waste management capabilities while systematically clearing the legacy waste backlog, said officials.

“We will select the expert agency following laid down procedures. This plant is crucial for the city because any well-planned industrial town needs to handle this waste scientifically,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The last date for bid submission is February 10, 2025.

The proposed plant will operate under a public private partnership (PPP) model, with a concession period of seven years, extendable twice by four years each, up to a maximum of 15 years.

The request for proposal said that currently, the C&D waste generated in Greater Noida is either from renovation or construction of house/shop etc. It is collected and transported by the existing agency to their processing facility or dumped by waste generators and illegal tractor trolly vendors in vacant plots, roadsides, empty plots etc resulting in obstruction of traffic and illegal disposal into drains.

The authority’s plan is to divert this waste away from unauthorised dumping by promoting its reuse, recycling and processing. And the plant will be having a capacity to handle 300 to 500 tonnes of C&D waste daily.

To curb unauthorised dumping, the authority plans to enforce stringent penalties. Individuals caught dumping waste illegally will be fined 1,000, non-residential offenders 2,000, and developers 25,000. Enforcement will be jointly carried out by Greater Noida authority officials and the concessionaire, with the latter retaining 70% of the fines collected.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On