Greater Noida invites bids to set up C&D waste treatment plant

The authority has invited proposals from expert agencies so that it can select an agency to develop the facility, which can handle legacy waste and also help set up the construction and demolition treatment plant. The authority has also approved a ₹18.40 crore budget for this crucial project, said officials.

Currently, the authority operates a facility in Ecotech 3 with a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day (TPD), expandable to 300 TPD, alongside six collection points across the city. Despite this infrastructure, the facility processes an average of 150 TPD of fresh waste, while approximately 70,000 tonnes of legacy waste remain unprocessed.

With rapid urbanisation, including large-scale projects like the Noida international airport in Jewar and growing partnerships with neighbouring authorities such as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the generation of C&D waste is expected to increase significantly. The new facility will enhance waste management capabilities while systematically clearing the legacy waste backlog, said officials.

“We will select the expert agency following laid down procedures. This plant is crucial for the city because any well-planned industrial town needs to handle this waste scientifically,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The last date for bid submission is February 10, 2025.

The proposed plant will operate under a public private partnership (PPP) model, with a concession period of seven years, extendable twice by four years each, up to a maximum of 15 years.

The request for proposal said that currently, the C&D waste generated in Greater Noida is either from renovation or construction of house/shop etc. It is collected and transported by the existing agency to their processing facility or dumped by waste generators and illegal tractor trolly vendors in vacant plots, roadsides, empty plots etc resulting in obstruction of traffic and illegal disposal into drains.

The authority’s plan is to divert this waste away from unauthorised dumping by promoting its reuse, recycling and processing. And the plant will be having a capacity to handle 300 to 500 tonnes of C&D waste daily.

To curb unauthorised dumping, the authority plans to enforce stringent penalties. Individuals caught dumping waste illegally will be fined ₹1,000, non-residential offenders ₹2,000, and developers ₹25,000. Enforcement will be jointly carried out by Greater Noida authority officials and the concessionaire, with the latter retaining 70% of the fines collected.